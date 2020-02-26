About this show

In a dark and sinful city, where fear prevails, no one is safe - not even those who have given their lives to God. Isabella is a novice nun, committed to her vows of chastity. Claudio her brother enjoys the company of prostitutes and pleasures of the flesh. In a city where vice is rife, Duke Vincentio has lost control and disappears from public life leaving his cousin Angelo to rule in his place. Angelo begins by reinstating old laws long forgotten...laws that condemn those to death for having sex outside of marriage. It is not long before Claudio is caught. When Claudio summons Isabella to his aid however, Angelo himself is tempted to fall and presents Isabella with an impossible choice; perpetual damnation or her brother's life?