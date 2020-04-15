About this show

Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes UK Tour

A sell-out for its world premiere tour in 2016, Matthew Bourne's triumphant adaptation of the legendary film returns, having won two Olivier Awards and dazzled audiences and critics across the UK and the USA.



The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.



Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is orchestrated by Terry Davies, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable and sound by Paul Groothuis.