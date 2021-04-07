About this show

Mabon's musical roots lie in the traditional music of its Celtic heritage, which provides the inspiration and foundation for the band’s original brand of new interceltic music.

Your last chance to see Jamie Smith's MABON knock an audience sideways on the band's final tour. After two decades of sparky jigs, slammin' reels, mighty banter, stirring songs and a faithful following of ardent fans, MABON is hanging up its boots. A thousand shows in dozens of countries across five continents and with a hard-earned reputation for dazzling live performances; MABON is going out on a high. Don't miss this opportunity to hear the band play live for the final time!

Djanogly Theatre