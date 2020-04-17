About this show

A chambermaid, an hotel room and a dead woman. It's not what it looks like, really, it's not. It was self-defence... and anyway, the woman was asking for it. The chambermaid considers herself to be a pretty normal person. She reads books. She goes to the cinema on a semi-regular basis. She pretended to read the party manifestos at the General Election. She's even read The Psychopath Test and she's pretty sure she's not one, so ... Ladykiller is a blood-soaked morality tale charting one woman's journey from violent oppression to bloody revolution - a jet-black comedy for the gig economy.

Neville Studio