About this show

In the 70s and early 80s, the well-known Manchester band, Joy Division, took their name from events had nothing to do with joy. The name comes from forced labour camps in Nazi Germany. In these camps, thousands of young women were used as sex slaves for German officers before they went to fight on the Russian front. These young girls, known as 'Feld Hure' (Field Whores), underwent daily 'enjoyment duty' where three bad reports were met with brutal levels of punishment. The question is, in such dire circumstances, do humans take solace in the companionship of others suffering the same fate? Or does an individual's supposed submission give them greater dominance and a longer shelf life? Warning: Contains Femal Nudity