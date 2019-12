About this show

Hold onto your socks, take the banana out of your ears and enjoy the best comedy for kids from the man who invented Comedy 4 Kids. James' show will find the funny things about everything including pets, couscous, spaniels, making your own yoghurt, bees, why we have hair and will answer questions such as: do sausage dogs eat sausages? Or do they just look at them and say, "I'm not eating that - it looks like my grannie."

Djanogly Theatre