About this show

Just when you thought it was safe... he's back! Beasty Baby delighted our audiences in December 2016 and now we can enjoy his antics all over again. A must for little ones and their grown ups! With huge thanks to Theatre-Rites for this Christmas gift to all our audiences.

Following the show's release on Monday 7 December, 4pm, this will be available to watch until Monday 28 December (inclusive).