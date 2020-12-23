About this show

Following sell-out Lakeside performances in December 2019, Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson returns to our Djanogly Theatre with his highly acclaimed one-man telling of Dickens' classic festive fable. Guy is a veteran of many smash hit solo works such as Under Milk Wood, Animal Farm and Shylock. Famed for bringing multiple characters to vivid life, Masterson recreates Scrooge, Marley, the Fezziwigs, Tiny Tim et al in an enchanting performance that will dazzle and linger long in the memory. This exclusively online performance will be streamed live on Wednesday 23 December and will remain available to book until the New Year. It is guaranteed to get you into the Christmas Spirit - in many more ways than one!

