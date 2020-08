About this show

The UK's only live show dedicated to the World's greatest Female Rock Legends. With three of the most powerful female singers on the live music scene to draw upon, together with an awesome touring band, Women In Rock delivers a show stopping performance covering all the greats through the decades. Women in Rock pays tribute to: Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jet, Heart, Vixen, Cher, Bonnie Tyler, Kiki Dee, Janice Joplin, Alanis Morrissette, Patti Smith, Halestorm and many more.