From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century sisterly sass-itude.
These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.
Nominated for 5 Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, the sell-out London smash hit SIX is the phenomenon everyone is losing their head over!
Recommended for ages 10+ - book now for the SIX UK tour!