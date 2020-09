About this show

Have you ever been to a musical film and had an uncontrollable urge to burst spontaneously into song? Well here is your chance to give full rein to your vocal chords and share a few of your favourite things with the audience. The original Julie Andrews film with all the songs especially subtitled for the occasion. In the spirit of the event you are strongly encouraged to get in the habit and don a wimple or anything creative made of old curtains.