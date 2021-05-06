About this show

The Wicked Baronets of Ruddigore have been cursed to do one bad deed a day or die in agony. The current incumbent tries to avoid his duties by disguising himself as a farmer, but he is discovered and forced to resume his title. He does his best to do one "bad" deed a day (like forging his own will) until the family portraits come to life to advise him. With some of Sullivan's best tunes and a typically silly plot, including a corps of bridesmaids looking for a wedding. Ruddigore remains one of the most popular of the G&S operas.