About this show

There has been a terrible mess-up in Panto-land. What is Cinderella doing with those magic beans? Why did Captain Hook stop Snow White going to the ball? How did Aladdin end up in an enchanted sleep? This really is Panto in a Pickle! Putting all our favourite characters back where they belong will be quite a quest. But don't worry we have our very own trusty panto super-heroes, our favourite dame Richard Gauntlett and award winning comedian Tucker, who has worked with lots of stars from Bradley Walsh to Basil Brush and Gladys Knight to Barry Manilow. Written and Directed by Richard, Tucker will be there to lend a hand and add to the mayhem! So join us for this magical festive treat for all ages - its not to be missed.