Based on the best selling novel and the hit 1959 movie starring Alec Guinness. Graham Greene's satirical masterpiece is about the ridiculousness of cold war paranoia and sees antihero Wormold - in need of some money (his daughter has reached that 'expensive age'!) - attempt to lie his way through his new job as Agent 59200, MI6's man in Havana. With only his experience as a vacuum-cleaner salesman to rely on, he files bogus reports, apparently randomly dreaming up military installations based on vacuum-cleaner designs, only to discover that his stories start to prove alarmingly close to the truth...