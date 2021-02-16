About this show

With family-sized helpings of Bourne's trademark wit, pathos and magical fantasy, Nutcracker! follows Clara's bittersweet journey from a darkly comic Christmas Eve at Dr. Dross' Orphanage, through a shimmering, ice-skating winter wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland. Tchaikovsky's glorious score and Anthony Ward's delectable sets and costumes combine with Bourne's dazzling choreography to create a fresh and charmingly irreverent interpretation of the traditional Christmas favourite.

Expect a sprinkling of delicious new surprises in this refreshed production for 2020.