About this show

A hundred and ten years ago Kate Barlow heard the sound of her heart breaking. Green Lake was the largest lake in Texas, full of clear cool water that sparkled like an emerald in the sun. Now it is just a dry, flat wasteland. If you take a bad boy and make him dig a hole every day in the hot sun, it will turn him into a good boy. Stanley Yelnats was not a bad boy. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and now he's digging... A family curse, the mystery of the holes at Green Lake, the trush about the infamous outlaw Kissing Kate Barlow - Holes is a smart, life-affirming family adventure based on Louis Sachar's best selling novel. Not recommended for children under 7