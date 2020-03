About this show

Dick Whittington tells the rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only a spotted handkerchief and his cat on an exciting quest for fame and fortune! Featuring all the traditional pantomime ingredients including sensational songs, a live band, magic, dazzling dance routines, magnificent slapstick comedy and bags of audience participation. A show guaranteed to be full of wonder to delight audiences of all ages. A purr-fect treat for all the family!