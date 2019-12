About this show

Nine-year-old Pippi is strong, brave and fearless. When she comes to live in her new home with her monkey and horse but with no parents and no rules, she brings mischief, chaos and confusion to the folk of this ordinary Midlands town. Pippi takes charge of her own crazy adventures, with her two new friends, Tommy and Annika. What else would you expect from the daughter of a swashbuckling pirate captain?

World Premiere