The international smash hit musical comedy Hairspray the Musical is heading back out on tour around the UK and Ireland in 2020.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and an even bigger dream: to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for integration. But can she win equality – and Link’s heart – without denting her ‘do?

Featuring the hit songs 'Welcome To The 60s', 'You Can’t Stop The Beat', 'The Nicest Kids in Town' and many more.

Don’t miss this irresistible feel-good show that is guaranteed to have you dancing the night away. Let your hair down and book now!

