About this show

Formed in 2007, in memory of a dear friend, the dance troupe consists of eleven members from East London and the Essex area. Diversity are really one big family. They are made up of three sets of brothers: Ashley and Jordan Banjo, Ian, Jamie and Matthew McNaughton, Sam and Mitchell Craske. They are complemented by four of their best friends: Terry Smith, Ike Ezekwugo, Warren Russell and Perri Luc Kiely.

This tour is set to be even bigger, and to take them into the new decade of Diversity, Ashley Banjo has created a new show, which centres around the world of social media, the internet, and the digital era we now live in, but more importantly how this connects us all.