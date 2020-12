About this show

Singer, best known for winning the title role in the 2007 West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat through the BBC reality TV casting show Any Dream Will Do.

West End & TV star Lee Mead and his band bring an exciting new show to you for a limited season of concerts this summer. Singing songs from his five hit albums, Lee will leave the audience wanting more as he performs fan favourites and popular songs from the West End and Broadway.