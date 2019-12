About this show

Captain Houston and Lieutenant Schmidt are counting down to take off. But something goes horribly wrong! Join them as they spin back in time and see cars, lorries, bikes, balloons and boats from their amazing spaceship. What will they learn about vehicles and what will they learn about each other? How will they get back to their own time? Come along on this operatic space voyage through the history of transport for children aged 6 - 12 year olds and their adults and find out!