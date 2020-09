About this show

As the shadows lengthen and night draws in, a single candle flickers in the window of the old, abandoned mansion. Peeking through the cracked window pane you see a mysterious figure, hunched over ancient volumes of magic and alchemy, chuckling softly to himself... Why, it's PROFESSOR JOHNSON of Squashbox Theatre, and he's hard at work on some diabolical scheme to strike fear into the hearts of all who draw near!