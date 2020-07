About this show

Taking us on a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hits, including Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I'm Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run To You, Saving All My Love, I Will Always Love You and many more, this show is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In.