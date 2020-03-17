About this show

Based on the film directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Aboard a transcontinental train to London, Iris takes a nap in her compartment but wakes to find the friendly old lady who had been sitting next to her is missing. To her dismay when she queries the crew and passengers about the elderly governess' whereabouts, no one recalls seeing her...But why have the shifty physician and the mysterious nun suddenly become so concerned? Is Iris loosing her mind? And how can anyone disappear from a moving train...? Originally filmed by Alfred Hitchcock.