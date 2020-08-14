London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Alfie Boe is one of 2011's huge success stories; selling out a 23 date UK tour and almost 700,000 copies of his albums Bring Him Home and Alfie, whilst also fitting in a critically acclaimed West End run as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables.