About this show

Hans Christian Andersen's classic fable is thrillingly reimagined in this spellbinding new production from the same team that brought you A Christmas Carol, James and the Giant Peach and Alice in Wonderland. When her best friend Kai disappears, the young and gutsy Gerda is sure that he has been taken by the mysterious Snow Queen. Determined to rescue her friend, she embarks on a courageous quest all alone into the icy unknown. But can Gerda rescue Kai in time to stop the Snow Queen's plan to keep the world in eternal winter? A thrilling festive frozen fairy tale for the whole family that you won't want to miss this Christmas.