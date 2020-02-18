About this show

It was the dinner that changed history: the night in February 2016 when Boris Johnson decided to vote ?leave'. Guests included fellow MP Michael Gove, media mogul Evgeny Lebedev and, for Boris at least, the spirits of prime ministers past - Margaret Thatcher, Winston Churchill and Tony Blair. Fast forward to post-Brexit Britain, 2029: a country divided. Boris is back in the political wilderness and has ambitions to make Britain great again, but what are his true intentions? Navigating a career in politics and the media, Boris remains as divisive as ever and in an unexpected turn of events, soon finds himself mired - yet again - in controversy.

Written by Jonathan Maitland (author of Park Theatre hits Dead Sheep and An Audience With Jimmy Savile), this timely comedy drama offers an insight into the mind of one of the most divisive politicians of our time.