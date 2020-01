About this show

Join the stars of The Hey Diddle Diddle Travelling Cabaret as we jump over the moon, climb up the water spout and twinkle like diamonds in the sky. The lights are on, the stage is set, time to meet the stars of our show. Come take your seat, for this Christmas treat, we are ready and raring to go! With original music and puppets. For under 6s and their grown ups.

From the makers of WOLF! and The Three Bears at Christmas, Kitchen Zoo.