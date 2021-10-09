About this show

England, 1953. Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to to attend a seance in what is said to be the most haunted building in England, a building with a horrific history, Blaine Manor. Even the locals won't set foot there, as all who walk within those grounds will be cursed. But his arrival at the manor has awoken something, something horrific within the walls. As a raging storm closes off Blaine Manor from the outside world, Earle and the others find that what is waiting there is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him...