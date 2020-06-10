About this show

"The year is 2099 and everything is f*cking brilliant... If you're a god damn winner." In the near future so-called "global warming" has apparently affected most of Britannia's drinking water - if you want to believe the opinions of 99% of experts and their so-called "science". But fear not; our hero, and lobbyist for the Big Water Corporation, Molly Pazgan is here to tell you that everything is fine. This satirical musical is a hilarious night out like no other, exploring the climate emergency and the men that profit from it.