Hilarious mishaps and DIY disasters are bringing the house down, quite literally, as Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em hits the road with Joe Pasquale (New Faces, I’m a Celebrity, Spamalot, The Producers) as the lovable accident-prone Frank Spencer.
Susie Blake (Coronation Street, The Victoria Wood Show, Blithe Spirit) stars as his disapproving Mother-in-Law and Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty.
Based on the 1970s classic TV comedy by Ray Allen and directed by the award-winning Guy Unsworth, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is the ultimate feel-good night out, washed down with lashings of nostalgia and Mother’s prune wine.
16 JUNE - 20 JUNE
MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY
7 JULY - 11 JULY
YVONNE ARNAUD THEATRE, GUILDFORD
14 JULY - 18 JULY
PALACE THEATRE, WESTCLIFF-ON-SEA
2 JUNE - 6 JUNE
THEATRE ROYAL, ST HELENS
18 MAY - 23 MAY
ALEXANDRA THEATRE, BIRMINGHAM
3 MARCH - 7 MARCH
LIGHTHOUSE (PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS POOLE ARTS CENTRE), POOLE
12 MAY - 16 MAY
THEATRE ROYAL, NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE
16 MARCH - 21 MARCH
EVERYMAN THEATRE, CHELTENHAM
16 FEBRUARY - 29 FEBRUARY
CHURCHILL THEATRE, BROMLEY
21 APRIL - 25 APRIL
BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE, BLACKPOOL