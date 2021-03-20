About this show

The ultimate day out, this exhibition style event will feature favourite beauty and fashion brands, unique and special gifts, top leisure providers, self-care and health professionals as well as the opportunity to enjoy a range of food and drinks all wrapped up with a host of fun and flamboyant performances from the incredible Re-Take That, Britain's Got Talent's DJ Murray Mint and the Luv Bugs all taking centre stage throughout the weekend brought to you by our entertainment partner i-Stage Group. VIP Packages including champagne or gentleman's afternoon tea in the venue's exclusive members only lounge and featuring guest hosts provide the ideal opportunity to get your posse together and Pamper & Party in style. Many more surprises and exhibitors to be announced, this is the event the North East has been waiting for so glam up, come along and be fabulous with friends or seize the opportunity to indulge in some all-important "me time" and embrace your best self!