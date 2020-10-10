About this show

Motionhouse Theatre are celebrated for their intensely physical choreography danced with style and abandon, stunning sets and a unique theatrical vision.

Fast-paced and packed with visual magic, Nobody takes audiences young and old on a fantastical and spellbinding journey using Motionhouse's renowned dance-circus style. In the blink of an eye, digital projections transform the world onstage - a world of illusion and breath-taking spectacle. Discover the world of Nobody in this extraordinary adventure through the ever-shifting realities of our inner dreams and our everyday life.