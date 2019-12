About this show

Mapdance is an established and exciting company of young, dynamic dancers recruited nationally and internationally. The company brings together renowned and upcoming contemporary choreographers.

Mapdance, the University of Chichester's internationally touring postgraduate company, presents a set of three exciting new commissioned works by Gary Clarke, Ceyda Tanc and Noa Shadur plus a revival of Inside the Animal by Jose Agudo. Perfect for newcomers to contemporary dance.