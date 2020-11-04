About this show

A disadvantaged group of working-class women are drawn together in their determination to survive the murderous terror that stalks London's Whitechapel in 1888. Iain Bell's new opera explores powerful themes of community and women struggling against the odds, posing questions about the hypocritical attitudes of 'respectable' society. The mythic status of the unidentified serial killer is addressed through a refreshingly modern lens, which speaks to us over a century later. With vocal and orchestral writing that always packs an emotional punch, Bell's score features music that is mercurial and explosive one moment and heart-wrenchingly beautiful the next.

Sung in English, with subtitles projected above the stage.