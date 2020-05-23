About this show

Hit The Ground Running Dance Theatre Company, working in collaboration with Jon Crispin, a Massachusetts based photographer, this performance is inspired by his upcoming exhibition, 'The Willard Suitcases'. Jon has worked on his exhibition for more than five years and his knowledge of the Willard Institute and the Suitcases will be invaluable to this performance. In 1995, The Willard Asylum, New York, closed its doors after a century of treating those deemed unfit for civilized society. Discovered in an attic, the suitcases of 427 Willard patients were found. Beautifully preserved epitaphs to a few of those who lived and died at the Willard asylum and a poignant remembrance of the lives they left outside. Drawing inspiration from four of the suitcases found, Hit The Ground Running's new theatrical performance is a moving exploration of the people behind the suitcases and plays homage to innocent lives lived and lost to madness.