Getting Away With It - 1981. Hunger strikes in Ireland, mass uprisings in Britain. Rebellion everywhere. The stakes couldn't be higher as two individuals engage in very different military-style operations on the same day. Belfast. Manchester. "How are they connected? Who's gonna get it? And who's gonna get away with it?" Dawn - Dawn is a hairdresser who likes to rap. Her life changes after an unexpected encounter and the discovery of a surprising skill. Join her as she shares her journey, via New York, Paris and Glasgow, all the way to a nuclear bunker in the Nevada Desert