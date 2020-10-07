About this show

Under a stormy sky, a young man digs for clams in the mud. In an instant, he's faced with a choice: Stay safe and scrabble in the dirt for a few extra dollars? Or risk everything - past, present and future - for the chance of a better life? In a post-war world of opportunity, ruthlessness and corruption, Gatsby gambles it all for a shot at the American dream. But when that dream is a commodity like any other, who really profits and who is forced to pay the price? As the US votes on its next president, this radical reimagining of Scott Fitzgerald's literary classic takes us back to the moment when the power structures of today took root.