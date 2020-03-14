About this show

Gateshead-based dance group Gateway Studio Project presents its third Homegrown at Northern Stage. Homegrown is an exciting variety of new dance works created by leading choreographers including Hugh Davies (Phoenix), Martin Hylton (Martin Hylton Dance), Sandrne Monin (Phoenix), Gateway's own Debbie Hylton and showcasing Gateway's hugely talented youth provision and their performing company, CapuaGate. Join us for an evening of talent, diversity and professionalism from the young people in our community who work with our dedicated professionals all year round.

Stage 1