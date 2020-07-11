About this show

The ultimate celebration of North East LGBTQ and Vogue Culture - the 4th annual Curious Vogue Ball! Community participants and professional vogue houses from across the North take the catwalk to serve unique looks and vogue the night away at the fiercest party North of the Tyne. Returning to Dance City for a second year, get your tickets ASAP as its sure to be another sell-out! Voguing is a highly stylised, modern house dance developed in the 1980's by LGBTQ people of colour, to create and own their own space, becoming a celebration of their culture.