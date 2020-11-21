About this show

A handsome prince transforms into The Beast one stormy night after turning away a wicked Enchantress. Beauty, is captured by the Beast, can she melt his icy heart, break the evil spell and save the life of the handsome prince before the last rose fades and dies?

Our exceptional creative team are back together once again to create a show full of festive joy. Expect enchanting storytelling, music, humour and plenty of magical moments as we bring this well-known tale to life in our spectacular trademark style. When she is given a beautiful flower from the garden of a stranger, her family unwittingly doom Bella to imprisonment in a castle with a Beast. Bella believes she is there to clean, her sisters believe she's about to be eaten. When she meets the Beast, what will happen...?