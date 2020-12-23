About this show

When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it's up to one young boy to save the day - but can he save Christmas? From Victorian villains to Medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, join us on a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season! It's a celebration of Christmas in the most wonderful, funny and moving way you'll ever see!

Just when you thought your Christmas show had been cancelled, Horrible Histories comes to the rescue with their own unique take on the festive season. Horrible Christmas is the story of how Christmas came to be what it is today, enabling families across the UK to enter into the festive spirit in a safe, socially distanced manner, from the comfort of their own sleigh car!