Newbury, 1996. Nine miles of ancient woodland under threat, and the local community bitterly divided over the proposed route of the new bypass. When Cassie returns home for the university holidays, she meets Dylan, a beguiling road protester who draws her into a world of rickety treehouses, lentil stew, druidic rituals and stoic resistance. But her mother has other ideas, and as battle lines are drawn, Cassie must face the personal cost of activism. In a time before smartphones, Twitter, Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion, the 'Third Battle of Newbury' was one of the definitive environmental campaigns of the 1990s

A new play with music, Camp Albion explores the heroism, humour and heated debate of this extraordinary moment in the town's history.