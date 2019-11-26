About this show

The Brunton's traditional pantomime – fun for all the family!

The Brunton are teaming up again with experienced Scottish theatre maker, John Binnie, to produce a fabulous new family friendly version of the traditional pantomime Cinderella. The Brunton specialises in producing fun and interactive traditional family pantomime, suitable for all ages. The tale of Cinderella is told in classic pantomime style, with comedy, special effects, songs and joining in. Please note there will be some flashing lights, loud bangs and scary characters, but also a happy ending!