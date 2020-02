About this show

The band have taken their superbly seamless blend of crisply played tunes on pipes, fiddle and whistle, a world class rhythm section and a totally diverse but successful mix of other musical styles and turned the dance-o-meter up to 12 to create the most pumping, uplifting and exciting Scottish fusion you're ever likely to come across. From traditional jigs and reels through to jazz, hip hop and reggae, Peatbog Faeries are considered by many as the future of the Celtic dance sound.