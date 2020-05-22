About this show

After the windswept double funeral of his parents, 7-year-old Crispin (or Crispin de Quincy de Faversham Clumps to give him his full name) inherits his ancestral home - Raddlesham Mumps. He finds himself in a huge empty house with only an ancient butler for company. And when that butler, Kenilworth, begins to tell him about the bizarre and hilarious deaths of his deeply eccentric ancestors the story takes flight on darkly comic wings.

In this brand new show Murray mixes compelling storytelling and poetry with a brilliant score, a healthy dose of physical theatre and a touch of sillyness. A gothic tale that will make you and your family shudder and laugh out loud!

Clwyd Room