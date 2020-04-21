About this show

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century sisterly sass-itude.



These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.



Nominated for 5 Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, the sell-out London smash hit SIX is the phenomenon everyone is losing their head over!



Recommended for ages 10+ - book now for the SIX UK tour!