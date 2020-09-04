London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
A tale of ancient gods and late night karaoke told through hair raising spoken word and soaring soul music. Dave is single. He's stood at the bar. Eurydice is a tree nymph. And Bruce Springsteen is on the juke box.