About this show

You might have seen Kiri on Comedy Central Live at the Comedy Store, Roast Battle, The Russell Howard Hour or heard her on The Now Show.

Multi award winning comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean (Have I Got News for You, Live at the Apollo, 8 out of 10 Cats, Frankie Boyle's New World Order) is back with her fourth full length show. Previous shows have seen her tackle structural racism, sexism, child grooming, adoption and emotional abuse so what seemingly unfunny subject has she picked to turn into laughs this year? Chernobyl? The shrinking size of creme eggs? No, empathy. Which sounds fine actually but maybe not the way Kiri tackles it.